South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January-September 2021)

Between January and September 2021, almost 4.7 million women, girls, boys and men across South Sudan were reached with humanitarian assistance and services. This represents 75 per cent of the 6.3 million people targeted through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Response achievements include more than 4.1 million people who received food assistance and livelihoods support; over 1.3 million people reached with healthcare; approximately 1 million people assisted with protection services; and some 966,000 people supported with access to safe water and sanitation. More than 930,000 children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; about 832,000 people received essential household items and emergency shelter.

Some 720,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; and over 188,000 children were supported with access to education in emergencies.

The number of people reached with assistance and services varied by geographical location. Humanitarian organizations reached more than 100 per cent of the targeted people in Unity and Western Bahr el Ghazal. This reflects an additional caseload of people in need.

In Jonglei, and Central and Western Equatoria, the reach was low, with some 51 per cent, 53 per cent and 58 per cent reached against the respective targets. The low reach in the three states is related to continued violence and subsequent displacement; the impacts of flooding including physical access challenges and limited resources to meet increasing needs; funding shortfalls led to the depletion of core pipeline supplies and required re-prioritization of activities; and humanitarian access incidents, particularly attacks against humanitarian personnel and assets.

By September, 167 humanitarian organizations contributed to the achievements presented in this dashboard. Of those, 56 per cent were South Sudanese non-governmental organizations. At the time of publishing, the HRP has secured US$1.03 billion or 62 per cent1 against the requested $1.7 billion, with the United States of America, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and Germany being the top funders.