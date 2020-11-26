South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - September 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Between January and September 2020, humanitarian organizations delivered assistance and services to nearly 6.1 million people across South Sudan. This represents 80 per cent of the revised target of 7.6 million people.

Response achievements include more than 4.7 million people reached with food assistance and livelihoods support; some 1.4 million people assisted with access to safe water and sanitation; over 2.4 million people provided with healthcare; and around 1.1 people who received protection services. Some 778,000 people received essential household items and emergency shelter; more than 831,000 children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; about 536,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; and over 242,000 children were supported with access to education in emergencies. The achievements listed include people who were reached through COVID-19 preparedness and response activities.

The number of people reached with humanitarian assistance and services varied by geographical location. In Unity and Western Bahr el Ghazal, the number of people reached with some type of humanitarian assistance exceeded the targeted population. In Jonglei, Upper Nile and Warrap, more than 80 per cent of the targeted people were reached with assistance and services. At the same time, Eastern, Central and Western Equatoria saw the lowest number of people reached, with some 40 per cent, 50 per cent and 49 per cent of the target population reached respectively. The low reach to people in these areas was due to a variety of issues including low operational partner presence, inadequate pre-positioning of relief supplies which limited the response in the dry season, and funding shortfalls. Poor road conditions during the rainy season, insecurity, bureaucratic access impediments and COVID-19 related restrictions also contributed to the relatively low number of people reached with assistance in the Equatorias.

By September, 281 humanitarian organizations contributed towards the achievements presented in the dashboard. Of those, 66 per cent were local NGOs (LNGOs). At the end of September, funding for the HRP stood at 37 per cent with the United States of America, the United Kingdom and ECHO being the top funders.