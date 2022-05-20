South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - March 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

Between January and March 2022, almost 2.9 million women, girls, boys and men across South Sudan were reached with humanitarian assistance and services. This represents 42 per cent of the 6.8 million people targeted through the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Response achievements include more than 2.5 million people who received food assistance and livelihoods support; about 446,000 people reached with healthcare; approximately 512,000 people assisted with protection services; and some 354,000 people supported with access to safe water and sanitation.

Nearly 289,000 children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; and about 115,000 people received essential household items and emergency shelter. More than 6,560 metric tons of humanitarian cargo were transported.

Some 469,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; and over 172,000 children were supported with access to education in emergencies.

By March, 131 humanitarian organizations contributed to the achievements presented in this dashboard. Of those, 54 per cent were South Sudanese non-governmental organizations. At the time of publishing, the HRP has secured US$366 million or 21.6 per cent1 against the requested $1.7 billion, with the United States of America, Sweden and Central Emergency Response Fund being the top funders.