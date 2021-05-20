South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - March 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Between January and March 2021, humanitarian organizations delivered assistance and services to nearly 2.7 million women, girls, boys and men across South Sudan. This represents 42 per cent of the 6.3 million people targeted through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Response achievements include more than 2.4 million people reached with food assistance and livelihoods support; around 371,000 people who received protection services; some 235,000 people assisted with access to safe water and sanitation; and over 191,000 people provided with healthcare. Some 489,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; more than 278,000 children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; some 220,000 people received essential household items and emergency shelter; and over 3,260 children were supported with access to education in emergencies.

The number of people reached with humanitarian assistance and services varied by geographical location. In Unity, Lakes and Upper Nile, more than 50 per cent of the targeted people were reached with assistance and services. At the same time, Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria saw the lowest number of people reached, with some 34 per cent, 25 per cent and 23 per cent of the target population reached respectively. The low reach in these areas is related to funding shortfalls, re-prioritization of activities to scale up response efforts in food-insecure areas, low operational partner presence and inadequate pre-positioning of relief supplies which limited the response in the dry season. Insecurity and subsequent displacement, influx of refugee returnees and bureaucratic access impediments also contributed to the relatively low number of people reached with assistance in the Equatorias.

By March, 114 humanitarian organizations contributed towards the achievements presented in the dashboard. Of those, 56 per cent were South Sudanese non-governmental organizations. At the time of publishing, funding for the HRP stood at US$317 million or 19 per cent1 against the total requirement of $1.7 billion, with the United States of America, Canada and CERF being the top funders.