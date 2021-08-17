South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - June 2021)

Situation Update

Between January and June 2021, humanitarian organizations delivered assistance and services to nearly 4.2 million women, girls, boys and men across South Sudan. This represents 67 per cent of the 6.3 million people targeted through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Response achievements include more than 3.8 million people reached with food assistance and livelihoods support; 691,000 people who received protection services; over 563,000 people were provided with healthcare; and some 541,000 people assisted with access to safe water and sanitation. Some 664,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; some 619,000 people received essential household items and emergency shelter; more than 603,000 children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; and over 152,000 children were supported with access to education in emergencies.

The number of people reached with humanitarian assistance and services varied by geographical location. In Lakes, Northern and Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity and Warrap, more than 80 per cent of the targeted people were reached with assistance and services. However, the lowest number of people reached were in Central and Western Equatoria, and Jonglei, with some 33 per cent, 41 per cent and 46 per cent of the target population reached respectively. The low reach in the three states is related to recurring violence, subsequent displacement, re-prioritization of activities to scale up response efforts in food-insecure areas, funding shortfalls and limited resources to respond. Humanitarian access incidents, including increasing roadside ambushes and attacks against humanitarian personnel and assets hindered access to people in need.

By June, 163 humanitarian organizations contributed to the response with their achievements presented in this dashboard. Of those, 55 per cent were South Sudanese non-governmental organizations. At the time of publishing, funding for the HRP stood at US$824 million or 49 per cent1 against the total requirement of $1.7 billion, with the United States of America, Germany and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) being the top funders.