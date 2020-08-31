South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - June 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Between January and June 2020, humanitarian organizations delivered assistance and services to nearly 5.1 million people across South Sudan. This represents 68 per cent of the revised target of 7.6 million people. The increase to 7.6 million from 5.6 million people originally targeted through the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), followed the release of the COVID-19 Addendum to the HRP.

Response achievements include more than 4.1 million people reached with food assistance and livelihoods support; some 2.2 million people assisted with access to safe water and sanitation; over 1.1 million people provided with healthcare; and around 800,000 people who received protection services. Some 611,000 people received essential household items and emergency shelter; more than 531,000 children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; about 327,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; and over 313,000 children were supported with access to education in emergencies.

The achievements listed include people who were reached through COVID-19 preparedness and response activities.

The number of people reached with humanitarian assistance and services varied by geographical location. In Unity, the number of people reached with some type of humanitarian assistance exceeded the targeted population. In Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Jonglei, more than 70 per cent of the targeted people were reached with assistance and services. At the same time, Eastern and Western Equatoria saw the lowest number of people reached, with some 33 per cent and 35 per cent of the target population reached respectively.

By June, 253 humanitarian organizations contributed towards the achievements presented in the dashboard. Of those, 60 per cent were local NGOs (LNGOs). At the time of publishing, funding for the HRP stood at 32 per cent with the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Germany being the top funders.