South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (January - December 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Between January and December 2021, almost 5.3 million women, girls, boys and men across South Sudan were reached with humanitarian assistance and services. This represents 84 per cent of the 6.3 million people targeted through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Response achievements include more than 4.2 million people who received food assistance and livelihoods support; about 2 million people reached with healthcare; approximately 1.6 million people assisted with protection services; and some 1.3 million people supported with access to safe water and sanitation. Nearly 1.3 million children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women were provided with emergency nutritional assistance; and about 1 million people received essential household items and emergency shelter. Some 875,000 people were reached through camp coordination and camp management services; and over 298,000 children were supported with access to education in emergencies. More than 26,000 metric tons of humanitarian cargo were transported.

The number of people reached with assistance and services varied by geographical location. Humanitarian organizations reached more than 100 per cent of the targeted people in Unity and Western Bahr el Ghazal. This reflects an additional caseload of people in need.

In Jonglei, Central Equatoria and Upper Nile, the reach was low, with some 55 per cent, 63 per cent and 72 per cent reached against the respective targets. The low reach in the three states is related to continued violence and subsequent displacement; the impacts of flooding including physical access challenges and limited resources to meet increasing needs; funding shortfalls led to the depletion of core pipeline supplies and required re-prioritization of activities; and humanitarian access incidents, particularly attacks against humanitarian personnel and assets. Mobile outreach activities, scale-up response and timely pre-positioning of supplies helped reaching 100 per cent of the target through nutritional support. The number of people reached through education activities was low as a result of funding gaps and school closures and the suspension of activities due to COVID-19. Similarly, funding shortfalls led to the low reach by water, sanitation and hygiene activities.

By December, 168 humanitarian organizations contributed to the achievements presented in this dashboard. Of those, 56 per cent were South Sudanese non-governmental organizations. At the time of publishing, the HRP has secured US$1.15 billion or 68 per cent1 against the requested $1.7 billion, with the United States of America, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and the United Kingdom being the top funders.