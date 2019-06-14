14 Jun 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (April 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of April 2019, humanitarian organizations had delivered assistance and protection to 3.4 million people, or 60 per cent of the people targeted in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This represented a 24 per cent increase from the previous month. Of these people, over 2.4 million were reached in Jonglei and Unity.

Humanitarian support reached 87 per cent of the people targeted in Jonglei and 73 per cent in Unity. At the other extreme, in Lakes, only 34 per cent of the target population – about 230,000 people – were reached in Lakes.

Response achievements included over 3 million people reached by food assistance and livelihoods support; nearly 1 million people provided with access to safe water; more than 310,000 people assisted with essential household items and emergency shelter; over 380,000 children, pregnant women and new mothers provided with nutritional assistance; nearly 600,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; over 780,000 people reached through health consultations; and some 287,000 people reached with protection services.

