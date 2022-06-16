South Sudan Humanitarian Fund Stories from the field - 2021

This edition of Stories from the Field reflects key activities funded by the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) in 2021.

During this time, the activities funded through the SSHF focused on support for people impacted by flooding and for those with growing protection needs. There are seventy-five projects funded through the SSHF ongoing as of 1 June 2022.

THE SSHF: A FLEXIBLE AND AGILE FUNDING MECHANISM IN RESPONSE TO THE FLOODING

Above normal rainfall for the third consecutive year in 2021 led to prolonged flooding, which impacted people in areas that had not flooded to this level in previous years. For the later part of 2021 and into 2022, vast areas along the Nile and Lol rivers in the Sudd marshlands remained under water, including through the dry season. The recurrent floods affected at least a reported 835,000 people, damaged homes, crops, infrastructure, exacerbating the already dire situation people suffer. The cumulative impact of above-normal rainfall for three consecutive years contributed to the destruction and damage of people’s lives and their livelihoods. Affected people needed water, sanitation and hygiene services, access to health facilities, and education.