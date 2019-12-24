South Sudan Humanitarian Fund Quarterly Dashboard July-September 2019

In July, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund allocated US$36 million under the second standard allocation of 2019, targeting an estimated 1.3 million vulnerable people. The objective was to cover key gaps in the existing humanitarian operation and support the immediate scale-up of activities in highly vulnerable communities. For the first time, the Fund used an integrated, multi-sectoral approach to increase humanitarian effectiveness with the following prioritized parameters: 1) expanding high-impact programmes in 26 counties identified by intersectoral needs analysis, and the Inter-Cluster and Needs Analysis Working Groups; 2) scaling up assistance activities consistent with CERF life-saving criteria; and 3) scaling up frontline assistance within the scope of inter-sector synergies and integrated programming.