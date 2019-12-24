24 Dec 2019

South Sudan Humanitarian Fund Quarterly Dashboard July-September 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

In July, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund allocated US$36 million under the second standard allocation of 2019, targeting an estimated 1.3 million vulnerable people. The objective was to cover key gaps in the existing humanitarian operation and support the immediate scale-up of activities in highly vulnerable communities. For the first time, the Fund used an integrated, multi-sectoral approach to increase humanitarian effectiveness with the following prioritized parameters: 1) expanding high-impact programmes in 26 counties identified by intersectoral needs analysis, and the Inter-Cluster and Needs Analysis Working Groups; 2) scaling up assistance activities consistent with CERF life-saving criteria; and 3) scaling up frontline assistance within the scope of inter-sector synergies and integrated programming.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.