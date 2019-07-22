South Sudan Humanitarian Fund Quarterly Dashboard April - June 2019

By the end of the second quarter, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) had received US$24.3 in new contributions. This was in addition to the $51.6 million carried forward from 2018. Further contributions of $11.3 million from Germany and $0.8 million from Canada were received after the end of the quarter. An additional $10.6 million committed by Belgium and Norway is expected early in the third quarter. Funds available during the first six months of 2019 more than doubled compared to the same period in 2018 ($35 million). This is attributable to the significant carry-over from deposits made in late 2018 and relatively higher level of contribution in the first half of 2019.

The SSHF allocated $34.5 million between January and June 2019, through the first standard allocation and one reserve allocation. The funds were critical in addressing highest priority needs under the roll-out of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which seeks $1.5 billion to reach 5.7 million people. The first standard allocation, which took place during the first quarter, supported 96 organizations to initiate frontline projects across 28 counties. The reserve allocation in the second quarter supported access to sanitation and hygiene services for vulnerable internally displaced people in Mangateen, Juba, at a time when existing programmes were risking closure due to lack of funds. $36 million second standard allocation is planned for the third quarter to support response to unmet humanitarian needs and implementation of priority sectoral activities outline in the 2019 HRP.