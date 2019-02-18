South Sudan Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (4th Quarter 2018)

US$53.4 million allocated to support priority activities

In 2018, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) received $88.9 million from 13 bilateral donors. Contributions were received from Germany ($21.1 million), UK ($16.9 million), Netherlands ($12.5 million), Norway ($9.9 million), Sweden ($9.5 million), Belgium ($4.9 million), Ireland ($4.8 million), Denmark ($3.0 million), Australia ($2.6 million), Switzerland ($1.8 million), Republic of Korea ($0.8 million), Canada ($0.6 million) and Luxembourg ($0.4 million). In addition, public contributions channeled through the UN Foundation were received ($0.1 million). Combined with carryover, refunds and interest, the SSHF’s total income available in 2018 was $111.0 million.

During 2018, a total of $53.4 million was allocated for top priority humanitarian projects. The first standard allocation (SA1) provided $21 million to kick-start time-critical activities at the beginning of the year under the new Humanitarian Response Plan for 2018; the second standard allocation (SA2) provided $30.4 million to address prioritized needs in the second half of the year; and the reserve allocation mechanism (RA1) was used at the end of the year to make available $2 million to strengthen Ebola Virus Disease preparedness activities, following outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Prioritized activities were supported under nine clusters. Approximately half (51 per cent) of the funds were allocated to three clusters: Health (20 per cent), Protection (16 per cent) and Nutrition (15 per cent). Other clusters receiving funds were Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) (12 per cent), Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) (10 per cent), Education (9 per cent), Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) (7 per cent), Logistics (7 per cent) and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) (4 per cent). People reached under each cluster are highlighted below.