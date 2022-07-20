South Sudan

South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (CHF) Standard Allocation Strategy July 2022

Section 1: Strategic Statement

This First 2022 Standard Allocation (SA) amounting to US$25 million will provide a significant boost to the humanitarian efforts in addressing the impact of the increased violence and food insecurity in ten counties of the four worst-hit states with a convergence of needs: Warrap, Jonglei, Unity and Western Equatoria states.
In line with the 2022 Humanitarian Coordinator’s vision and the 2022 HNO/HRP re-prioritization exercise, through a people’s centered approach, the allocation aims at:

• Promoting the joint programming for more efficiency of the interventions.

• Maximizing the impact of the SSHF funding by scaling up the response in complementarity with the 2022 CERF allocations in three of the targeted states.

• Addressing the needs of the most vulnerable groups such as the women and girls and people with disabilities.

• Ensuring the centrality of protection in humanitarian action.

• Encouraging the use of cash and voucher assistance – especially multi-purpose cash – where feasible.

• Maintaining the positioning of the Fund as a vital vehicle for localization by seeking to allocate up to 25 per cent of the allocated envelope to NNGOs partners.

