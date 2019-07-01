South Sudan: Humanitarian Fund brings change in the lives of 2.9M people
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 01 Jul 2019 — View Original
The South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) made an enormous difference for 2.9 million people in 2018. About 1.3 million of them were women and girls.
Here are some highlights.
