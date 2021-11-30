South Sudan Humanitarian Fund 2021 at a glance

OVERVIEW

In 2021, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) has allocated US$68.8 million to 64 humanitarian partners, through the standard and reserve allocation modalities. In March, $49.5 million was allocated through the first standard allocation to support the implementation of critical humanitarian response activities in areas where people faced record levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.

In light of increasing humanitarian needs following the escalation of conflict in Tambura County in Western Equatoria, widespread flooding in 14 counties , and a Hepatitis E outbreak in Bentiu of Unity State, the SSHF allocated an additional $19.3 million through the reserve allocation in September to address the immediate needs of affected people and scale up response in underserved areas.

Through SSHF funding, 1.6 million people, including 510,300 women, 386,971 men, 364,461 boys and 391,655 girls, will receive some form of humanitarian assistance and services. This includes 189,707 people living with disabilities who were directly targeted through the response. SSHF strengthened multi-sectoral integrated programming through the multi-cluster approach. Sixty-one per cent of the total allocation was channeled to multi-sectoral projects, increasing from 52 per cent funding to multi-sector projects in 2020. The approach resulted in greater strategic collaboration among the clusters in response prioritization and strengthening effective programme delivery, especially for people in displacement sites.

The SSHF continued to promote localization by channeling $15.8 million or 23 per cent of the allocated funds to national non-governmental organizations (NNGOs). The fund enhanced humanitarian partnerships by promoting sub-contracting of NGOs as implementing partners. A total of $5.4 million or 8 per cent was channeled through 22 sub-implemented partners, of whom 17 are national organizations. The approach was particularly effective in promoting mentorship for local partners.