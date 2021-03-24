South Sudan Humanitarian Fund: 2020 at a glance

Overview

In 2020, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) allocated US$62.4 million to 63 humanitarian partners, through the standard and reserve allocation windows. The allocations enabled the delivery of timely, coordinated and principled assistance to 1.5 million most vulnerable people across 48 counties. A total of $34.7 million or 56 per cent was distributed through a standard allocation and $27.7 million or 44 per cent through the modality of reserve allocation rounds.

The first standard allocation helped to kick-start the implementation of priority activities under the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan in the beginning of the year. Three reserve allocations provided rapid and timely support to a number of emergencies in 2020, from supporting the procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipments in May and supporting flood response activities in October, to initiating the response scale-up in the most food insecure areas in December.

For the first time, standard and reserve allocations adopted multi-cluster programming to promote coordination, enabling partners to deliver a package of services through complementary activities, enabling effective utilization of services, while ensuring cost effectiveness. The SSHF enhanced partnership and mentorship approaches through partner sub-contracting and bolstered sustainability of interventions through longer-duration projects.

The SSHF continued to promote localization by channeling $20.6 million or 33 per cent of the allocated funds to national non-governmental organizations (NNGOs). Nineteen NNGOs were contracted as sub-implementing partners (sub-IPs) with $5.3 million channeled through these NNGO sub-IPs. Combined with direct funding, $20.6 million was allocated to NNGOs in 2020.