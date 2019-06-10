South Sudan Humanitarian Fund 2018 review

In 2018, the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) continued to be an important source of timely funding to address priority humanitarian needs in alignment with the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan. An inclusive and rigorous prioritization process was pivotal to identify the most critical needs and ensure the most efficient use of limited resources.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• The SSHF received US$88.9 million from 13 donors, ranking fourth highest among the 18 Country-Based Pooled Funds.

• Annual contributions to SSHF have increased over the last three years, from $58.2 million in 2016 to $78.2 million in 2017 and $88.9 million in 2018.

• SSHF allocated a total of $53.4 million, which included $51.4 million (96 per cent) allocated through two standard allocation rounds and $2 million (4 per cent) through the reserve allocation mechanism.

• SSHF reached 2.9 million people out of 3 million people, of these about 1.3 million were women and girls, and about 1.7 million were men and boys.

• The fund supported the implementation of 225 projects by 87 partners.

2018 IN REVIEW

The SSHF allocations enabled humanitarian partners to save lives for the most vulnerable people through timely and multi-sector assistance, contributing to the alleviation of acute needs, reinforcing protection, promoting access to basic services, and supporting the capacities of at-risk communities to cope with significant threats to lives, livelihoods and well-being.

In the wake of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the heightened risk of its spread into South Sudan, the SSHF allocated $2 million through the reserve allocation to support the timely implementation of Ebola Virus Disease preparedness activities in South Sudan, in complementarity with other bilateral funding.

The SSHF continued to demonstrate its support to the World Humanitarian Summit Grand Bargain commitments of channeling at least 25 per cent of humanitarian funding to local and national responders. In 2018, SSHF allocated 39 per cent of the funds to national NGOs, an increase from 23 per cent achieved in 2017.

Combining flexibility and strategic focus with a robust accountability system, SSHF supported collective prioritization of needs, helped ensure timely allocation of scarce resources, and strengthened humanitarian coordination, leadership and the efficacy of the wider response.

Looking ahead to 2019, the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict offers the prospect of new opportunities to promote recovery and development. SSHF will continue to support the implementation of frontline services in order to address the cumulative effects of years of conflict, violence and destroyed livelihoods that have left the country with immense humanitarian needs.