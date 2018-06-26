South Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 31 May 2018)

Situation Overview

In May 2018, armed clashes in Unity, Eastern and Central Equatoria forced thousands of people out of their homes into internal displacement, while thousands of others fled to neighbouring countries as refugees. Fighting in Koch, Mayendit and Leer counties in Unity deepened the humanitarian crisis, with continued displacement compounding already severe vulnerability and compromised capacity to cope. In Leer, tens of thousands of people were displaced in the swampy areas of Meer, Pap, Kok, Dir and Toch-Riak. In Yei, Central Equatoria, over 14,000 people were displaced around the town during May. The significant increase in the number of internally displaced people in Yei followed sustained armed clashes in Giwil and Jansu outside Yei town. The IDPs reported incidents of indiscriminate killings, looting and destruction of properties, forced recruitment and sexual and gender-based violence.

An estimated 19,000 people fled South Sudan to neighbouring countries. Registration figures of South Sudanese seeking safety and shelter in the region indicated that over 8,000 people fled to Uganda, nearly 5,000 to Kenya and over 3,000 to Ethiopia. As of end of May, there were 2,588,808 South Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers in the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

With respect to response, as of 30 April, humanitarian agencies in South Sudan assisted some 3.7 million people; over 60 per cent of the 6.0 million people targeted in 2018. This includes some 3.4 million people reached by food assistance and emergency livelihoods support; nearly 800,000 people provided with access to improved water sources; over 270,000 people assisted with vital non-food items, including blankets and mosquito nets; over 297,000 children and pregnant and lactating mothers provided with emergency nutritional assistance; some 416,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; over 704,000 people who received health care services and over 838,000 people who received services related to gender-based violence, child protection and mine awareness education.