28 Sep 2018

South Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 31 August 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

Situation Overview

August 2018, continued to be a month when conflict and insecurity forced many people to flee their homes. However, in Unity, despite fighting in some areas, there was an opportunity to allow a planned humanitarian response that had been delayed to take place in Leer and Mayendit Counties. Humani - tarians had not been able to access the counties for months, due to fighting. Cholera vaccinations for 40,000 people were also done in Leer County.

Humanitarian assistance also reached over 28,500 IDPs in Pagaraou, Yirol East, Lakes, where people received food aid. In Ulang County, Upper Nile, 5,000 people were reported displaced following an inter-community revenge conflict. In Western Equatoria there were 128 children released from two armed groups. The 90 boys and 38 girls bring the total released this year to over 900. The children will be provided with psycho-social support and vocational training. Four suspected measles cases were reported in Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Jonglei.

Humanitarian partners have provided life-saving assistance and protection to some 4.5 million people across the country as of 31 July 2018. This represents 75 per cent of the 6 million people targeted in 2018. The assistance provided includes: over 4.1 million people reached by food assistance and emergency livelihoods support; more than 934,000 people provided with access to improved water sources; over 483,000 people assisted with vital non-food items and emergency shelter, including blankets and mosquito nets; over 566,000 children and pregnant and lactating mothers provided with emergency nutritional assistance; nearly 600,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; over 1.5 million people who received health care services and nearly 2.3 million people who received services related to gender-based violence, child protection, mine awareness education and general protection services

