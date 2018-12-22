South Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 30 November 2018)

Situation Overview

In November, over 150 rape cases were reported by partners along the Bentiu-Nhialdiu road in Unity over a course of three week period. Protection and health partners are offering immediate medical and psychosocial support to the survivors. An inter-agency team accessed Kajo-Keji from Juba by road for the first time since 2016 and delivered basic life-saving supplies. In Yei County, partners assessed the needs of about 4,600 IDPs in Mugwo, who fled fighting from Kenyira and distributed nutrition supplies and dewormed children in the area. A twenty-four bed capacity Ebola treatment unit was constructed in Juba while partners in Yei have set up four Ebola Screening Centers at the border with DRC as part of the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease preparedness effort in the region. However, the porous entry points remain a major threat. In Western Equatoria, following the declaration of the Yellow Fever outbreak in Sakure, partners deployed a multi-disciplinary team, including risk communication, surveillance and disease control to prevent a further spread of the outbreak.

By the end of November, aid agencies in South Sudan have delivered assistance and protection to 4.8 million people; representing 82 per cent of the 6 million targeted for assistance in 2018. The assistance provided includes: nearly 4.4 million people reached by food assistance and emergency livelihoods support; more than 1.1 million people provided with access to improved water sources; about 718,000 people assisted with vital non-food items and emergency shelter, including blankets and mosquito nets; over 798,300 children and pregnant and lactating mothers provided with emergency nutritional assistance; nearly 685,700 children provided with access to education in emergencies; more than 2.2 million people were reached through the distribution of inter-agency emergency health kits and some 3.39 million people who received services related to gender-based violence, child protection, mine awareness education and general protection services.