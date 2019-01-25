South Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 30 December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In December, humanitarian organizations were delivering integrated health, nutrition, emergency shelter and protection services to 26,300 internally displaced people and communities in Yirol East and Yirol West, Lakes. In Central Equatoria, on 12 December, an inter-agency team successfully assessed the humanitarian needs of over 8,500 people in Mundu, Korobe and Kupera. Key needs identified included health services, water and sanitation services and food. As part of ongoing Ebola Virus Disease preparedness activities, 2,160 doses of the Ebola vaccine will be received in January for vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers operating in Ebola high risk states in the country.

At the end of November, aid organizations had delivered assistance and protection to 5 million people; representing 83 per cent of the 6 million targeted for assistance in 2018. The assistance provided includes: over 4.4 million people reached by food assistance and emergency livelihoods support; more than 1.1 million people provided with access to improved water sources; nearly 740,000 people assisted with vital non-food items and emergency shelter, including blankets and mosquito nets; over 875,000 children and pregnant and lactating mothers provided with emergency nutritional assistance; over 686,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; nearly 2.4 million people were reached through the distribution of inter-agency emergency health kits and some 3.4 million people who received services related to gender-based violence, child protection, mine awareness education and general protection services.