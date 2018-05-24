South Sudan: Humanitarian Dashboard (as of 30 April 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian context in April was characterised by renewed fighting, particularly in Unity State, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians. A number of humanitarian operations were temporarily suspended due to insecurity. Three villages were burnt down following clashes in and around Koch town, displacing over 7,000 people. Nearly 600 IDPs arrived in Nyal, Panyijiar County. In Jonglei, fighting was reported in Akobo, Nyirol and Uro Counties in Jonglei, where several civilians were killed and thousands displaced. At least, 13,000 IDPs arrived in Guiy village, north-west of Motot following fighting in Nyirol and Uror counties. In Pibor County (Jonglei), a cattle raid attack led to the displacement of about 15,000 people and the abduction of at least 30 women and children in Likuangole. Health partners are planning to immunize some 854,500 people against cholera in endemic ‘hot spots’, during the first half of 2018. The second round OCV campaign for Juba begun on 25 April, targeting some 206,300 people. Since January 2018, a total of 60,614 people have been vaccinated in the first round of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaigns in Malakal Protection of Civilian site and Wau IDP sites and another 173,480 people in the second round in Aburoc and Wau IDP sites, Budi, Malakal Town and Malakal PoC site.

As of 31 March, humanitarian agencies in South Sudan assisted some 3.0 million people; half of the 6.0 million people targeted in 2018. This includes some 2.8 million people reached by food assistance and emergency livelihoods; over 666,000 people provided with access to improved water sources; over 102,000 people assisted with vital non-food items, including blankets and mosquito nets; over 228,000 children and pregnant and lactating mothers provided with emergency nutritional assistance; some 389,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; over 510,000 people received health care services and over 499,000 people received services related to gender-based violence, child protection and mine awareness education.