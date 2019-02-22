22 Feb 2019

South Sudan Humanitarian Coordinator Leads High-Level Mission to Yei

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (298.19 KB)

Juba, 22 February 2019 – The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, led a high-level delegation of UN agencies and nongovernmental organizations to Yei town in Central Equatoria.

The visit aimed to review the humanitarian situation in the area, which has seen continued conflict over the past few months. The recent clashes have forced more than 9,500 civilians to seek safety and assistance in and around Yei town.

“The internally displaced people I met today in Yei told me they want peace, so they can go home. Getting services to them – including the women and children – must be the priority for all of us. Humanitarian organizations are working tirelessly to provide support and they need a safe space to operate. The violence must stop,” said Mr.
Noudéhou.

The humanitarian chief also met with national health authorities and humanitarian organizations working on Ebola Virus Disease preparedness, as South Sudan is at high risk from the spreading epidemic in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We must continue our efforts to keep Ebola at bay,” the Humanitarian Coordinator urged.

National health authorities and humanitarian organizations have screened over 1 million people at dedicated screening centres across the country, vaccinated hundreds of health workers, and continue to work with communities to increase awareness about Ebola.

Nearly 30 humanitarian organizations work in Yei county, supporting conflict-affected people with emergency shelter, clean water, food and nutrition assistance, and health and protection services, including for survivors of sexual violence.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.