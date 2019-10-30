South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator condemns killing of three aid workers

(Juba, 30 October 2019) The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has strongly condemned the killing of three aid workers in Morobo County, South Sudan’s Central Equatoria region.

On 27 October, three International Organization for Migration (IOM) volunteers, one female and two males, were caught in a crossfire during clashes that broke out between armed groups. Two other volunteers were wounded during the incident and one volunteer is currently missing. “Humanitarian workers risk their lives every day to provide life-saving assistance to people in need in South Sudan. Their safety and security must be assured at all times. I strongly condemn violence against humanitarian workers and demand that those responsible for these acts be brought to justice.” Alain Noudéhou said. “Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and to the affected organization,” the Humanitarian Coordinator added.

IOM has suspended Ebola Virus Disease screening at five sites along the border with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo and put on hold its support to health facilities in the area.

This is the first killing of aid workers reported in South Sudan since 2018. At least 115 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013. Most have been South Sudanese nationals.