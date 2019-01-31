South Sudan Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 12 | 30 December 2018

Highlights

- The humanitarian community in South Sudan appeals for US$1.5 billion to reach 5.7 million people with life-saving assistance.

- Fifteen thousand children remain separated from their families or missing, five years after conflict first broke out in South Sudan.

- The violence in Yei and surrounding areas continues to cause civilians to flee their homes.

- South Sudan joined the rest of the world to mark the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day.

Humanitarian community appeals for US$1.5 billion to reach 5.7 million people with life-saving assistance

On 13 December, the humanitarian community in South Sudan launched an appeal of US$1.5 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 5.7 million people affected by conflict, hunger and displacement across the country. Humanitarians have reported that while the intensity of the conflict has reduced recently, people will continue to experience the impacts through 2019. Hunger, malnutrition and the safety of civilians continue to escalate.

Speaking at the Humanitarian Response Plan launch, Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, said: “Protecting women and girls is central to the response plan in 2019. Sexual violence continues to be a major problem in South Sudan. We must keep protection at the centre of everything we do. The compelling need for all organizations to act together to prevent and respond to gender-based violence is critical. People who committed these crimes should also be held accountable.”

During the launch, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Hussein Mar Nyuot called on security forces to remove all illegal roadblocks and checkpoints across the country to allow safe passage of humanitarian convoys. “Now there is peace, we don’t need the checkpoints. There is no more fear,” said Mar. Mar pointed out that the directive is a Government policy announced by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, stressing that it must be respected.

In December 2018, aid agencies have reported thirty-seven humanitarian access incidents, of which nearly half (46 per cent) involved violence against personnel and assets.

Ten incidents were significant in severity, involving ongoing bureaucratic impediments in the Sobat area, and conflict in Yei and Lainya that forced the suspension of humanitarian activities.

One hundred and eighty-three aid organizations, including 105 local non-governmental organizations, 67 international NGOs and 11 UN organizations aim to implement 396 projects under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Despite challenges, such as access to people in need, the humanitarian operation in South Sudan continues to reach millions with aid. More than 5 million people have been assisted with food, health, water and sanitation, education, livelihoods, nutrition as well as critical protection services.