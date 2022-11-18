South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (October 2022)

KEY HUMANITARIAN ACCESS HIGHLIGHTS

Continued tensions along the White Nile River have hampered humanitarian access in the area.

Access between Twic County, Warrap State and the Abyei Administrative Area remains only possible by air.

Bureaucratic impediments were reported in Western Equatoria.

COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in October.

ACCESS OVERVIEW

There were 35 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints reported in October 2022, of which 28 involved violence or threats against humanitarian personnel and assets. More than half of the total number of incidents reported were assessed to have a significant impact on humanitarian operations.

Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states accounted for 49 per cent of all reported incidents, indicating a challenging environment for humanitarian actors to operate and deliver.

The humanitarian response continued to be hindered by ongoing violence along the White Nile River, surging arrivals into the overcrowded Malakal Protection of Civilian site and increasing intercommunal tensions. The violence in both Upper Nile and northern Jonglei states resulted in the displacement of an estimated 30,000 people, widespread loss of assets, disruption to livelihoods, and the destruction and looting of civilian property, and humanitarian facilities and assets. Most humanitarian activities have remained suspended since the beginning of the clashes in mid-August. Reports about possible attacks in the coming period have discouraged civilians from returning to their villages.

The road between Twic and the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) remains inaccessible due to flooding. In northern AAA, only 13 out of 28 villages are accessible due to floods. Humanitarian actors have suspended their activities in Agok and Anet villages, following armed attacks between Dinka Twic and Dina Ngok. On 4 October, Twic youth issued a letter suspending the use of Agok airstrip for commercial and humanitarian airplanes. Authorities intervened and issued instructions allowing the movement of humanitarian airplanes only. Suspension of commercial movement has impacted civilians access to staples in local markets.

On 17 October, authorities in Mundri East and Mundri West counties in Western Equatoria demanded that humanitarian partners obtain movement permits from the county Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) Coordinator and the National Security Director to carry out humanitarian activities. Negotiations with authorities to lift the restrictions are ongoing. On 18 October, heavy rain and floods significantly affected road access in several locations in Western Equatoria. Main roads, including the Yambio-Mundri and Yambio-Mvolo roads were heavily damaged by the floods. This has impacted people’s ability to move between different counties.

Nationally, three staff members were relocated from Nyirol County in Jonglei State due to threats of violence. Active hostilities and violence against humanitarian personnel have led to the suspension of humanitarian activities in Nyirol and Canal/Pigi counties in Jonglei State and in Tong South County in Warrap State.

On 30 October, the national COVID-19 Taskforce lifted the COVID-19 restrictions and issued guidelines for travelers entering or departing the country.