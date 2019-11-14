South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (October 2019)

Forty-eight incidents were reported in October, an increase from 31 in September. Ten were significant in severity. On 27 October, three humanitarian volunteers were killed and two more were wounded in crossfire during clashes that broke out between armed groups in Morobo, Central Equatoria. Related to the same incident, NGO staff members were threatened and forced by the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces to transport injured soldiers to hospital. Medical supplies from a health centre in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, were looted by unknown armed men. Reports of bureaucratic impediments increased, particularly state authorities demanding additional documentation and extortion from NGOs. Central Equatoria had the highest concentration of access impediments, primarily due to operational interference in Juba, and active hostilities elsewhere in the region. State authorities restricted access into Koch in Unity. In Baggari, Western Bahr el Ghazal, access constraints by opposition groups led to a temporary suspension of humanitarian operations. Moderate access gains were made after the Government troops vacated a school and a health facility in Wau. Heavy flooding restricted physical access to people in need in some 30 counties.