South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (November 2019)

Forty-nine access incidents were reported in November, of which a third were significant in severity. Flood affected Jonglei saw a significant increase in access incidents: 11 compared to 2 reported in October. Violence against humanitarian assets and personnel increased, with burglary, robbery and theft reported in multiple locations. In Pibor County, Jonglei, criminals reportedly broke into an INGO compound, held security guards at gunpoint and stole large amounts of cash. In Bor, Jonglei, armed men stole food and relief items from an INGO compound. Bureaucratic impediments, operational interference and access restrictions continued, causing delay and disrupting aid delivery. In Pigi County, Jonglei, an INGO faced access constraints in delivering water, sanitation and hygiene assistance. An INGO working in Malakal, Upper Nile, received a verbal notice from the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) to conclude its projects and leave the area immediately.

Similarly, RRC in Yei, Central Equatoria, declined to sign permits for movement out of Yei while authorities in New Fangak, Jonglei, demanded payment of land subscription fees from agencies. Attempts to query or resist the demands resulted in restrictions in movement and threats to staff