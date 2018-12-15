South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (November 2018)

Overview

Fifty-two humanitarian access incidents were reported in November with the largest number (42 per cent) occurring in Jonglei and Unity. The twelve conflict related incidents (23 per cent) impeded humanitarian operations in Unity, Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes resulting in the relocation of staff, and delay or suspension of humanitarian activities. Eleven incidents (21 per cent) were significant in severity, including violent incidents against personnel and movement restrictions.

Impact

A high level meeting of the South Sudan Humanitarian Country Team with the Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/SPLA(IO), Dr Riek Machar, resulted in positive discussions on improving coordination and creating conducive conditions for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in areas controlled by the opposition. The humanitarian community of South Sudan welcomes the Chairman’s decision to put on hold the 2017 Relief Organization of South Sudan (ROSS) circular that imposed requirements on humanitarian organizations, such as various fees and registrations. The decision is expected to improve the operating environment for organizations working in the Sobat corridor area, where over 677,000 people are in need. Inter-communal fighting in Koch County forced the suspension of humanitarian activities and relocation of over 60 aid workers, which affected food security, health, nutrition and WASH services to over 12,000 people. This is the second large-scale relocation of staff from Koch since September, demonstrating the continuing instability and difficulty in consistently reaching people in need in an area with crisis level food security indicators. Security and resulting humanitarian space is improving along some routes in Central and Western Equatoria. Inter-agency teams successfully accessed Kajo-keji by road from Juba, and Rimenze and James Diko, Ibba County, from Yambio town. Partners in Yei travelled to Mugwo and Togori, Yei County, and are planning a mission to Koyoki, Kupera County. These areas have not been accessible by road since 2016. Access is also improving to the Greater Baggari area. Checkpoints have become more permissive, with organizations now regularly accessing and scaling-up services to an estimated 18,000 people in areas such as Bazia, Gedi, Farajallah, Mboro, Ngisa and Fanjar. Established Ebola screening points are operating well, with armed groups’ continuing their commitment to ensuring free and safe humanitarian access.