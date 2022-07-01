South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (May 2022)

KEY HUMANITARIAN ACCESS HIGHLIGHTS

People displaced by floods in 2021 near Unity oil fields areas were relocated by the authorities to a new location in Rotriak which limited their access to services.

Following the issuance of a decree by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, a number of humanitarian partners reported impediments to their operations.

An inter-agency mission to Wuno Payam in GPAA on 23 May looked to determine the perceptions of the community towards humanitarian assistance that would meet basic needs as well as disincentivize cattle raiding and attacks.

ACCESS OVERVIEW

There were 36 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints reported in May 2022, of which 21 involved violence or threats against humanitarian personnel and assets. More than half of the total number of incidents reported were assessed to have a significant impact on humanitarian operations. Two states, Jonglei and Central Equatoria accounted for 55 per cent of all reported incidents.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management issued a decree on 28 April, requiring NGO staff working in South Sudan to a have valid work permit, provide a certificate of good conduct from their country of origin and authenticated academic certificates approved by Ministry of Higher Education. Some humanitarian organizations experienced consequences including bureaucratic impediments, threats of deportation and harassment at airport as a result.

A number of violent incidents against humanitarian staff and assets were reported, notably: a UN agency vaccination team was ambushed in Pibor County (Jonglei); an INGO vehicle was commandeered, and the staff were robbed in Eastern Equatoria; an INGO vehicle was shot at in Duk county; an INGO staff member was detained in Upper Nile; and a health clinic with nutrition supplies was looted in Pibor county (Jonglei). Operational interference and bureaucratic impediments continued to constrain humanitarian organizations’ ability to deliver assistance, notably: interference in recruitment processes in Upper Nile, interference in programme delivery in Pigi county (Jonglei); exacting taxes over transport of humanitarian goods in Upper Nile.

Humanitarian organizations’ ability to access population and the civilian’s access to services continued to be hampered by general insecurity, including as a result of sub-national violence. Clashes between Koch, Mayendit and Leer armed youths were reported in late May, leaving at least six killed and several injured, affecting humanitarian activities and delivery. Humanitarian organizations in Western Equatoria reported that the security situation in the eastern part of the state impacted their ability to respond to people in need. A UN agency convoy with humanitarian supplies remained unable to reach Abyei for the better part of the month due to insecurity on the Wunrok to Abyei road in Twic county, Warrap State.