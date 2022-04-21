South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (March 2022)

Thirty-eight incidents related to humanitarian access constraints were reported in March 2022, of which 25 involved violence or threats against humanitarian personnel and assets. Twenty incidents were estimated to have a significant impact on humanitarian operations. Two states, Jonglei and Upper Nile, accounted for forty per cent of all reported incidents. The overall number of reported incidents in the first quarter decreased by 19 per cent, from 124 cases cases in 2021 to 100 in 2022.

Forty-seven staff were relocated during the month due to active hostilities. In early March, fighting in Agok forced the humanitarian team to seek refuge in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) compound in Abyei town in the Abyei Administrative Area, with 13 later relocated to Juba. Another 34 staff were relocated from Boma in Jonglei due to active fighting.

There were 15 reported incidents of robbery, theft, and looting, including three incidents where nutritional items destined for malnourished children were looted – two in Jonglei and one in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

On 19 March, two commercial trucks contracted by a humanitarian organization were ambushed in Jonglei, resulting in the death of a crew member. A few days later, a convoy of commercial trucks carrying food commodities from another humanitarian organization was attacked on the same road. Three people on the convoy were killed, and one person was wounded. On 25 March, the Humanitarian Coordinator issued a statement condemning the attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets that have taken place over the past several months.