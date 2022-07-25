South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (June 2022)

KEY HUMANITARIAN ACCESS HIGHLIGHTS

The recent armed clashes in Tonj North forced humanitarian organizations to suspend activities in Rualbet.

Tensions in Twic County in Warrap State and the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) impacted the movement of civilians and commercial goods, including humanitarian supplies being moved to Abyei.

Humanitarian partners reported interference in their operations and harassment of staff related to the Ministerial decree of 28 April.

ACCESS OVERVIEW

There were 28 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints reported in July 2022. Ten of these incidents involved violence or threats against humanitarian personnel and assets. More than half of the total number of incidents reported were assessed to have a significant impact on humanitarian operations.

Central Equatoria and Upper Nile states accounted for 39 per cent of all reported incidents. Incidents of harassment, especially at the Juba International Airport and in Lake State were reported, predominantly related to the enforcement of aspects of the 28 April-ministerial decree. Following advocacy with relevant counterparts, a number of work permits for NGO staff were issued.

Violent incidents against humanitarian staff and assets were also reported. In Central Equatoria, an NGO’s vehicle and humanitarian assistance on their way to deliver humanitarian assistance were taken at a checkpoint; in Western Bahr el Ghazal, an INGO staff was detained, and their vehicle was seized; in Western Equatoria, an NGO ambulance was stopped and robbed.

Operational interference and bureaucratic impediments continued to constrain humanitarian organizations’ ability to deliver assistance, notably interference in recruitment processes in Western Equatoria, Lakes, Upper Nile, and Jonglei states.

General insecurity continued to hamper humanitarian organizations’ ability to access the population and the people’s access to services. Intercommunal violence led to the suspension of activities of a UN agency in Liria Payam. In Malakal, Upper Nile, the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign was postponed due to heightened tension between youth from different ethnic groups in the area.

Clashes between cattle raiders and government forces in Rualbet in Tonj North in Warrap State led to casualties and displacement of civilians. Humanitarian organizations had to suspend all activities in Rualbet Payam while access to the rest of the county was not affected. Attacks in Canal-Pigi in Jonglei led to the suspension of humanitarian activities in the area. Clashes between Twic and Abyei youths were reported in late June, affecting humanitarian activities in the area. Humanitarian supplies remained unable to reach Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) from Wau and Wunrok due to insecurity.