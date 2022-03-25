South Sudan Humanitarian Access Snapshot, January 2022

Twenty-nine access incidents were reported during January. Of these, 10 involved violence and nine involved operational interference at field level. While Central Equatoria recorded the highest number of incidents (nine), attributed to illegal taxation, harassment, and denial of access in the Greater Lainya County. In addition, military operations against organized armed groups led to the displacement of civilians and the relocation of aid workers.

Unity State had the highest number of reported sub-national violence incidents targeting humanitarian assets and facilities. This led to disruptions in the humanitarian response.

In Upper Nile State, humanitarians were intimidated by authorities, and humanitarian assets confiscated, disrupting the ability to deliver assistance. In Lakes State, a humanitarian worker was detained over an ongoing court case related to a labour dispute between the staff involved and the organization.

The humanitarian environment remained challenging, with continuous outbreaks of sub-national violence in Unity, Jonglei, and Warrap states. Military operations in parts of Central Equatoria against organized armed groups continued to displace people, making it difficult to reach them. Bureaucratic impediments and operational interference remained a challenge for humanitarians. During the reporting period, cattle migrations into Central and Eastern Equatoria continued to cause tensions between cattle keepers and hosts, leading to growing insecurity, population displacement, and exacerbated humanitarian needs among impacted populations.