South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (February 2022)

33 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints were reported in February 2022, of which 13 involved violence against humanitarian personnel and assets. More than 70 per cent of incidents were estimated to have a significant impact on humanitarian operations. Close to two thirds of incidents were reported in three states: Central Equatoria, Upper Nile and Unity. Two medical aid workers working for non-governmental organizations were killed during fighting between armed actors in Abyei and Unity.

61 humanitarian staff were relocated in four separate incidents due to the deterioration of the security situation in Upper Nile, Unity and Jonglei states, as well as Abyei. These relocations were caused by national and sub-national violence between armed actors.

Incidents of looting and theft of humanitarian assets were reported, including from a women/girls center and a medical facility. In late February, a convoy of two marked humanitarian vehicles was ambushed in Yei County. Medical supplies were looted, vehicles were burnt, leading to the temporary suspension of support to health facilities in the area. In Jonglei, a convoy carrying food and nutrition assistance came under attack resulting in a gunshot injury of a UN peacekeeper.

Eight incidents linked to bureaucratic impediments were reported, including illegal taxation, attempted extortion and denial of access at checkpoints.

On 16 February, the Humanitarian Coordinator condemned in a press statement the continued violence that affects the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers.