South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (December 2019)

While the number of reported incidents increased only marginally from the previous month, the negative impact on humanitarian access was substantial. Reports of violence against humanitarian personnel and criminality nearly doubled compared to November. The humanitarian footprint shrunk in different locations of Upper Nile due to an upsurge in attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets. Several armed men broke into an international NGO compound in Maban, Upper Nile, assaulting five staff members and robbing their personal items. Following the incident and recurrent compound intrusions in the area, 26 staff were relocated. Several organizations in Maban also reported break-ins and increased military presence, necessitating a reduction of staff and suspension of activities in refugee camps and host communities. In Maiwut, Upper Nile, armed clashes between the government and opposition forces delayed humanitarian operations. Five aid workers were relocated, restricting humanitarians’ ability to reach flood-affected communities. Due to continued hostilities in Yei and bureaucratic impediments in Juba, Central Equatoria continued having the highest concentration of reported incidents. INGO health workers in Lasu town, Central Equatoria, were temporarily detained by government forces following fighting between the government forces and the National Salvation Front. Extortion, demands for additional documents and movement restrictions by immigration authorities were reported, particularly in Juba.