19 Sep 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.17 MB)

Thirty-five access incidents were reported in August, a decrease from 44 reported in July. A quarter of all incidents occurred in Juba County alone. The number of access incidents deemed to be significant in their severity increased from the previous month. One of them involved staff from a humanitarian non-governmental organization (NGO) on their way to Rumbek East being detained for few hours by unknown armed actors, threatened to be killed and their belongings stolen. Access incidents involving State security forces increased by a significant margin. Bureaucratic impediments also increased, including requests for local registration of NGOs in both government and opposition-controlled areas. Local authorities made new requests for land rental fees and the reallocation of land ownership in places where NGO compounds have been present for years or even decades. Perceived recruitment grievances or demands to recruit from within certain communities led to several incidents of threats and intimidation of humanitarian staff. The number of reports of active hostilities impacting humanitarian operations remained relatively constant from the previous month, with most areas continuing to see an improved security environment for aid delivery.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.