South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (August 2018)

OVERVIEW

In August, 78 humanitarian access incidents were reported with most occurring in Jonglei, Central Equatoria and Upper Nile. Of these, 23 per cent involved violence against humanitarian personnel and 26 per cent involved violence against humanitarian assets. This demonstrates how access to key locations where people are in need remains challenging, leaving civilians, aid workers and assets exposed to harm. Operational interference, restrictions of movement, and bureaucratic and administrative impediments accounted for 48 per cent, or close to half of all reported incidents.

IMPACT

Eight staff were detained in August, as the increasing trend involving staff detentions continues. In Jonglei, there were multiple detentions of staff and vehicles taken. Three separate humanitarian convoys were looted within one week in Kapoeta East, Eastern Equatoria, all involving the looting of humanitarian supplies. Bureaucratic impediments continued to be reported across the Greater Upper Nile region. At the end of August, Government security forces eased the restriction of movement of humanitarians to Greater Baggari, opening up access following two months of restricted humanitarian movement. This has allowed assessments of need and initial assistance to reach the population that had fled their homes due to violence. Ongoing tensions in the Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site hampered humanitarian access to about 24,500 people residing in the site, while operational interference in the Bentiu PoC site continues. In Juba, tensions in the PoC 3 site resulted in serious security concerns and the movement of IDPs from the PoC site to Mangateen community. It also led to the suspension of activities in the PoC site affecting the greater population residing inside. In Akobo there was a series of operational and bureaucratic restrictions to humanitarians, demonstrating an increasingly difficult operating environment. Eighteen per cent of reported incidents were significant in nature, of which 65 per cent involved violence against personnel and assets including staff detentions, road ambushes, and looting.