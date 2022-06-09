South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (April 2022)

There were 35 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints reported in April 2022, of which 16 involved violence or threats against humanitarian personnel and assets. Half of the total number of incidents reported were assessed to have a significant impact on humanitarian operations. Two states, Jonglei and Unity, accounted for 65 per cent of all reported incidents. Intense fighting took place in Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties in Unity State, resulting in the death of two aid workers. With these deaths, it means four aid workers were killed in the first four months of 2022. As a direct impact of the violence, humanitarian operations were suspended in those three counties, and 25 humanitarian staff had to be relocated for their safety. The perpetrators looted and destroyed civilian and humanitarian assets, including primary health care centers, mobile health clinics, warehouses with food items and a nutrition center. On 27 April, an inter-agency mission went to Koch and Mayendit and met with authorities to obtain assurances before the resumption of humanitarian operations.

In Jonglei, there were several incidents involving convoys carrying humanitarian supplies on the Bor-Pibor axis. There are several checkpoints on this route, many of which were staffed by aggressors which prevented humanitarian partners’ movement throughout most of April. There was a similar incident in late March in Uror Country, which impacted the ability to use the route. In Abyei, intense fighting led to temporary suspension of movements by humanitarian partners several times throughout the month.