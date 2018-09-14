14 Sep 2018

South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (September 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (4.52 MB)

OVERVIEW

A humanitarian access survey was conducted with partners to determine levels of perceived access in South Sudan. The process enabled partners to jointly assess perceptions of constraints on access, and rank all areas according to presence of various impediments and resulting levels of access over the last three months. The results will enable development of local access strategies to address the most common or challenging impediments, inform higher-level advocacy, and guide operational planning to support targeted response to people in areas with more severe access constraints. The below map captures severity of constraints on access by county, as perceived by humanitarian organisations.

METHODOLOGY

Structured focus group discussions were conducted with humanitarian organisations across the country to assess their degree of access in all 78 counties of South Sudan. Separate discussions were held with UN agencies, international NGOs and national NGOs in consideration of differing levels of actual or perceived access.
The findings were averaged and applied to a three-point severity scale, ranging from ‘accessible’ to ‘high access constraints’, to indicate the overall severity of the access constraints of the counties.

