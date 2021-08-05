South Sudan: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (January to June 2021)

OVERVIEW AND METHODOLOGY

A humanitarian access survey was conducted with partners between January and June 2021 to determine levels of perceived access in South Sudan. The process enabled partners to assess perceptions of constraints on access and rank areas according to various impediments and resulted in access levels over the last six months. The results will enable the development of access strategies to address the common impediments, inform higher-level advocacy and guide operational planning to support targeted response to people in areas with severe access constraints. The below map captures the severity of constraints on access by county, as perceived by humanitarian organizations.

Structured focus group discussions were conducted with humanitarian organizations across the country to assess their degree of access in all 78 counties of South Sudan. Separate discussions were held with UN agencies, international NGOs and national NGOs considering different levels of actual or perceived access. The findings were averaged and applied to a three-point severity scale, ranging from ‘accessible’ to ‘high access constraints’, to indicate the overall severity of the access constraints of the counties.

The overall feasibility of humanitarian access to people in need continues to be challenging due to sub-national violence, bureaucratic impediments, operational interference and violence against humanitarian personnel and assets.