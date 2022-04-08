The South Sudan Health Service Functionality Dashboard, maintained by WHO and the South Sudan Ministry of Health, serves as an interactive interface for exploration of health service availability and health facility functionality data in South Sudan. The dashboard pulls together the most recent data on a range of health services and infrastructure and layers these with population, disease surveillance, and service utilization data to provide an enhanced picture of the health context in South Sudan. Harmonizing data from a wide range of sources and offering on-demand filtering and interactive maps, plots, and tables, the dashboard provides essential information on the health system when and where needed for planning and intervention purposes.