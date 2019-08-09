South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 6, 1-30 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

- Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness:

769 normal deliveries were attended by skilled birth attendants. 100,886 new malaria cases were reported among children under 5 years old.

- Prevent, detect and respond to epidemic prone disease outbreaks:

Around 73% epidemic prone disease alerts were verified and responded to within 48 hours.

A total of 2,618 children (6 months to 15 years) vaccinated against measles.

- Quality Essential Clinical Health Services

121 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) cases were treated in stabilization centres.

Five health facilities are providing sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) services and 6 SGBV survivors received clinical management of rape (CMR) services.

- Improving Resilience- Mental Health Response:

789 beneficiaries received Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MPHSS) in conflict affected areas.

12 health facilities are providing MPHSS.