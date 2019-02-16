South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 5, May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness Four mobile teams deployed in hard to reach areas by IOM. 1,135 assisted deliveries by skilled health workers

Key Context Update

Food security and nutrition situation deteriorates:

Despite seasonal improvement resulting from the harvest, the food security situation has deteriorated significantly compared to the same time last year.

According to the latest World Food Programme Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) bulletin, onlyper cent of the 2018 national cereal needs are met by the harvest.

Humanitarians released after five days of detention in Yei:

Ten aid workers who were detained while on an assessment mission near Yei,

Central Equatoria, have been freed.

The humanitarian workers were held by an armed opposition group in South Sudan for more than five days, sinceApril

IGAD postpone South Sudan peace talks to mid-­‐May:

The IGAD mediation team announced, for the second time, the postponement of the second phase of the High-­‐level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process for South Sudan until mid-­‐May, saying there are still “wide gaps” between parties to the conflict and that it wants to “narrow” the gaps before the next round of talks begin.