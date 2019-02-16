South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 5, May 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness Four mobile teams deployed in hard to reach areas by IOM. 1,135 assisted deliveries by skilled health workers
Emergency WASH in Health Facilities in Conflict Affected Locations 195 health workers trained on disease surveillance and outbreak response andon WASH and Nutrition response.health facilities with functional incinerators.
Quality Essential Clinical Health Services One health worker was trained on clinical management of rape whilesexual and gender based violence survivors referred to health facilities.
Improving Resilience-‐ Mental Health Responsehealth workers trained on Mental health and psychosocial support (MPHSS) in conflict affected areas.
Key Context Update
Food security and nutrition situation deteriorates:
Despite seasonal improvement resulting from the harvest, the food security situation has deteriorated significantly compared to the same time last year.
According to the latest World Food Programme Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) bulletin, onlyper cent of the 2018 national cereal needs are met by the harvest.
Humanitarians released after five days of detention in Yei:
Ten aid workers who were detained while on an assessment mission near Yei,
Central Equatoria, have been freed.
The humanitarian workers were held by an armed opposition group in South Sudan for more than five days, sinceApril
IGAD postpone South Sudan peace talks to mid-‐May:
The IGAD mediation team announced, for the second time, the postponement of the second phase of the High-‐level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process for South Sudan until mid-‐May, saying there are still “wide gaps” between parties to the conflict and that it wants to “narrow” the gaps before the next round of talks begin.
EVD alert in Western Equatoria state, South Sudan:
A 31-‐year-‐old person who is a registered Congolese refugee in Makpandu refugee camp whose illness started onMay 2018 with abdominal pain, followed by diarrhoea that became bloody, associated with painful urine, haematuria, and vomiting with blood stains.
No fever was reported (axillary temp.
36.6 deg. Cent.).
There was history of travel (on 14/05/2018) to Tongo Tongo village in Bayote county in Dungu district of DR Congo, 50km from Nabia Apai borderpost of Gbudue state.
No history exposure to symptomatic case (alive/dead), game meat in lastweeks.
Sample was collected and result was negative for EVD.