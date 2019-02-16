South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 12, December 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Cumulative analysis for the year 2018
Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness In 2018, mobile teams were deployed in hard to reach areas to conduct Inter-cluster Rapid Response Mechanisms- ICRM-RRM activities through which around 51,071 beneficiaries benefited. 17,483 normal deliveries attended by skilled birth attendants.
Emergency WASH in Health Facilities in Conflict Affected Locations 756 health workers trained on disease surveillance and outbreak response.
Around 142 health workers trained on integrated health (WASH and Nutrition) response. 405 health facilities are equipped with functional incinerators.
Quality Essential Clinical Health Services 194 health workers are trained on clinical management of rape (CMR) in 2018. 259 sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) survivors referred to the health facilities.
Improving Resilience- Mental Health Response 514 health workers trained on mental health and psychosocial support (MPHSS) in conflict affected areas.
Key Context Update
The December Murle attack in Amiel of Duk resulted in to cattle riding, abduction of children and population movement from Dongchak to walkable distance to Bong Juuk of Duk Padiet with no clear figures yet.
There still concern in Malakal regarding the access for equatorial staff in the PoC. This has made it difficult to maintain quality of health care services. However IMC with the support of its expat based in Malakal, supported facilities are running smooth and patients are getting essential care as usual but work load increased as the remaining staff are working on daily basis without rest.
The Ministry of Health with support from WHO and partners conducted a field investigation following the confirmed case of the yellow fever outbreak in Sakure Payam in Gbudue State. A total of 35 Blood samples (convalescent) were collected and sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for diagnostic tests. In addition, active case search conducted in the community, surveillance for yellow fever enhanced and risk communication and social mobilization.
A new multi-purpose, Infectious Diseases Unit was officially opened today 20 December by His Excellency Gen. Taban Deng Gai; the First Vice President of South Sudan. The 24-bed capacity Infectious Diseases Unit is established as part of the national emergency preparedness and response efforts. This unit, which is housed within the Dr John Garang Diagnostic Center, is established to safely isolate and care for patients with highly infectious diseases including those with suspected Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) while they await laboratory confirmation. It was constructed by WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The Unit will also serve as a training and simulation facility to build national capacity in management of infectious diseases.