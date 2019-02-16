South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin 12, December 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Cumulative analysis for the year 2018

Emergency WASH in Health Facilities in Conflict Affected Locations 756 health workers trained on disease surveillance and outbreak response. Around 142 health workers trained on integrated health (WASH and Nutrition) response. 405 health facilities are equipped with functional incinerators.

Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness In 2018, mobile teams were deployed in hard to reach areas to conduct Inter-cluster Rapid Response Mechanisms- ICRM-RRM activities through which around 51,071 beneficiaries benefited. 17,483 normal deliveries attended by skilled birth attendants.

Key Context Update

The December Murle attack in Amiel of Duk resulted in to cattle riding, abduction of children and population movement from Dongchak to walkable distance to Bong Juuk of Duk Padiet with no clear figures yet.

There still concern in Malakal regarding the access for equatorial staff in the PoC. This has made it difficult to maintain quality of health care services. However IMC with the support of its expat based in Malakal, supported facilities are running smooth and patients are getting essential care as usual but work load increased as the remaining staff are working on daily basis without rest.

The Ministry of Health with support from WHO and partners conducted a field investigation following the confirmed case of the yellow fever outbreak in Sakure Payam in Gbudue State. A total of 35 Blood samples (convalescent) were collected and sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for diagnostic tests. In addition, active case search conducted in the community, surveillance for yellow fever enhanced and risk communication and social mobilization.