South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin #06, August 2022

Key highlights

Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness:

• Over 2.9 million outpatient consultations were conducted to avail essential health services including treatment of illnesses prevalent during humanitarian emergencies since January 2022.

• During the same period, over 52,000 normal deliveries were attended by skilled birth attendants.

Prevent, detect and respond to epidemic prone disease outbreaks:

• Over 316 suspected cholera cases and one death reported to date from Bentiu, Unity State.

• A total of 622 suspected cases of measles and two deaths have been reported in 20 counties across 7 states. Since the beginning of 2019, a total of 3,102 cases and 25 deaths due to Hepatitis E have been reported in Bentiu IDP Camp.

Quality Essential Clinical Health Services

• Some 2,725 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children with complications were treated at stabilization centers since January 2022.

• On average, 100 health facilities were reportedly providing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) services in 2022. Around 3,705 SGBV survivors received clinical management of rape (CMR) services during the reporting period.

Improving Resilience- Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MPHSS):

• About 32,092 benefi ciaries were provided with MPHSS in services in confl ict aff ected areas since January 2022.