South Sudan Health Cluster Bulletin #02, March-April 2022

Key highlights

Improving Health Access and Scaling up Responsiveness:

• Nearly 1.7million outpatient consultations were conducted to avail health services including treatment of illnesses prevalent during humanitarian emergencies between Since January 2022.

• During the same period, 21,970 normal deliveries were attended by skilled birth attendants.

Prevent, detect and respond to epidemic prone disease outbreaks:

• A total of 348,214 people vaccinated during OCV campaign in Bentiu with 85% coverage in round one and 86% coverage in round two.

• Measles outbreaks reported in Maban and Torit, Raja, Gongrial West, Jur River and Tambura

• The cumulative IDSR reporting completeness was 87% and timeliness 84%

Quality Essential Clinical Health Services

• Some 2,375 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children with complications were treated at stabilization centers since January 2022.

• On average, 142 health facilities were reportedly providing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) services in 2021. Around 70 SGBV survivors received clinical management of rape (CMR) services during the reporting period.

Improving Resilience-Mental Health Response:

• About 10,174 beneficiaries who received Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MPHSS) in conflict affected areas since January 2022.