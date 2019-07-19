19 Jul 2019

South Sudan - Headcount, Wau PoC sites & collective centres, (Data collection June 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

Wau Town features one PoC site and five collective centres in which IOM DTM conducts monthly headcounts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends. In June 2019, the monthly count was conducted in Wau PoC AA site, as well as Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 32,449 individuals were identified. Throughout 2018 until February 2019, DTM observed a steady decline of Wau PoC AA site’s population. However, between March and May, the population increased due to displacement caused by clashes between pastoralists and farmers in Kuarjena and Rocrocdong, Jur River that broke out in early March 2019. Overall, the population in the assessed Wau displacement sites decreased by 12 per cent (representing 4,476 individuals) since the previous month.

