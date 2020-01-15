South Sudan has no confirmed case of Ebola Virus disease

Following the alert from Mapel, Wau State, the Ministry of Health investigated the alert case of unknown illnesses and would like to inform the general public that the sample tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease and other forms of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers by both GeneXpert and PCR.

"There is no Ebola outbreak in South Sudan as we speak. I am urging people to ignore circulating rumors about the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country. People should not panic and be scared of the rumors being spread by social and local media.