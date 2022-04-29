South Sudan: A Guide to understanding Safe Schools Declaration guidelines and South Sudan People's Defence Forces Code of Conduct

1.0. Introduction

The attacks on education occurred in South Sudan throughout and across the country resulting to damaging of schools and killing and injuring students and teachers.

More than 150 schools were used for military purposes and hundreds of children were abducted from their classrooms since the start of war in 2013. In December 2017 alone, UNICEF reported that around 2 million children in South Sudan were out of school, representing 72 percent of the country’s school age population. This was the largest percentage of any nation’s children out of school at the time. Schools across the country were frequently closed due to fighting and the threat of violence, and hundreds of schools and other civilian assets were looted and destroyed. Since the beginning of the conflict in December 2013 to date, 293 incidents of attacks on schools or protected persons or of military use of schools were reported across the country. These incidents cumulatively affected more than 90,000 children. Most parents kept their girls home from school to do housework, with conflict and famine adding fuel to their decisions.