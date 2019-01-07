In South Sudan, girls forced into war face gender double standards in peace

JUBA, 7 January 2019 | Women and girls bear an additional burden in any war, as the threat of sexual violence or abuse combines with the standard risks of conflict.

The conflict in South Sudan is no different. Since it began in December 2013, both sides have been accused of using rape and sexual assault as a “weapon of war”. UN envoy Pramila Patten told the Security Council last month that the practice “escalated dramatically” in 2018.

